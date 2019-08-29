Animal Services Seeks Public Comment to Reestablish Cat Spay, Neuter Program

Los Angeles Animal Services officials are seeking public comment on a program that would fund efforts to trap stray cats, spay/neuter them, then return them to where they were found.

The city prepared a report evaluating the potential environmental effects of the proposed Citywide Cat Program. A similar program was implemented in 2006, but a lawsuit led a judge to order a halt to the effort absent an environmental impact report.

The city ultimately modified the overall program and is now finalizing the environmental report by seeking public comment. Animal Services now plans to reinstate the program, under which it would either directly engage in the trapping and spay/neutering of stray cats, or provide funding vouchers for community organizations to carry out the effort. The cats would then be either returned to where they were found, be made available for adoption or placed in a “working cat” program.

The program is aimed at reducing the number of free-roaming cats in the city over time and help the city meet its ultimate “no-kill” goal.

Cat and kitten intakes throughout the city were up double-digit percentages in June compared to last year, Animal Services reported, and officials said it had become difficult to board them all in the space they have.

According to the department, its Animal Services Centers took in 7,002 cats and kittens in May and June. Compared with June 2018, kitten intake was up 20 percent and cat intake was up 15 percent.

The public review period of the environmental report ends Oct. 28. Copies of the report are available online at the Bureau of Engineering website, http://www.eng.lacity.org/citywide-cat-program-e1907610.

Hard copies are available at:

— Los Angeles Central Library, 630 W. Fifth St.;

— Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering, 1149 S. Broadway, sixth floor;

— North Central Animal Services Center, 3201 Lacy St.;

— South Los Angeles Animal Services Center, 1850 W. 60th St.;

— West Los Angeles Animal Services Center, 11361 W. Pico Blvd.;

— Harbor Animal Services Center, 957 N. Gaffey St., San Pedro;

— East Valley Animal Services Center, 14409 Vanowen St., Van Nuys; and

— West Valley Animal Services Center, 20655 Plummer St., Chatsworth.

A public meeting on the draft environmental review will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Ramona Hall Community Center, 4580 N. Figueroa St