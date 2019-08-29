Nevada college student arrested after rifle, 2,000 rounds of ammunition found in car

A Nevada college student who had a rifle and 2,000 rounds of ammunition in his car on campus was arrested Wednesday, the president of the university said. The student said he forgot the firearm and ammo were inside his vehicle, according to the university.

The arrest was made Wednesday evening at the College of Southern Nevada’s campus in Henderson, which is outside Las Vegas, university president Federico Zaragoza said in a statement.

Firearms are barred on Nevada System of Higher Education campuses, including in parked vehicles, the university said.

The university said in an email to NBC KSNV of Las Vegas that the arrested student is Shayn David Striegel. Online jail records show he is 27 and was booked on a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on school grounds. He remained in jail late Wednesday evening.

University police received a report about 6 p.m. that there appeared to be firearm magazines inside a parked vehicle on the campus, the school said.

“The student stated that he had forgotten that he had the weapon in his vehicle,” the university said.

Please read a message from @CSNPresident Dr. Federico Zaragoza about an incident on the Henderson Campus this evening. https://t.co/cCwMkt4Z9A — CSN (@CSNCoyote) August 29, 2019

“Although police do not believe that an ongoing threat exists to Henderson or any of our other campuses as a result of this incident, it is an important reminder of the effectiveness of the ‘see something, say something’ public safety campaign,” Zaragoza said in the statement.