Man Arrested For DUI After Crashing Into House

A man was arrested for suspected driving under the influence after crashing into a home in La Quinta and fleeing the scene, sheriff’s deputies said Friday.

A single-vehicle crash was reported at 9:43 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Eisenhower Drive and Calle Chihuahua, and deputies saw that a vehicle had hit an exterior wall of a home in the area, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Chris Macken.

Deputies were aware the driver ran away from the area before they arrived and conducted a search of the area.

They were able to track down the suspected driver — 22-year-old Jadiel Hernandez — and arrest him on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

Hernandez was booked into the Indio jail, and was released Friday morning on $3,500 bail, jail records show.