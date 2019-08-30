Supermarket Employee Union Gives Grocery Chain a Deadline to Negotiations

The Southern California Vons, Ralphs and Albertsons Employee are not keeping quiet about the changes they want to see in the workplace.

The grocery store employees have been working without a contract since March, and they let shoppers know of the issues through informational picketing this week at the Vons in La Quinta.

It has been about two months since NBC Palm Springs last spoke with Robert Holguin, a produce worker of more than 20 years at Ralphs.

He said, for the most part, the negotiations between the worker’s union and the grocery chain are kept hush-hush.

“The union wants one thing, the company wants another and obviously they have not said much yet, but as well as we are working that’s good,” Holguin said.

The employees authorized their union the United Food and Commercial Workers to call a strike back in June.

Holguin said he does not want to strike like he did with fellow employees back in 2003, but he would if there is no other choice. However, he said the early signs of a strike are not there this time around.

He said, “It’s business as usual, unlike last time when they had signs up, the last time they had people come in and train and nothing like that has happened.”

Next month, starting Sept. 9 the employees will finally get an offer on the table and they will decide whether to take it or strike.

Holguin said, “No contracts since March like I said, but there are still dates to look forward to so that’s good.”

The negotiations between the worker’s union and the grocery chain will start Sept. 4 through Sept. 8.