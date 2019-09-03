Investigation Underway Into Crash Near Desert Hot Springs That Killed 2

An investigation was underway Tuesday into a six-vehicle collision south of Desert Hot Springs that killed two people.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Palm Drive and 20th Avenue.

Dawn Andrus Schienker, 64, of Joshua Tree, and Guadalupe Perez, 34, of Desert Hot Springs, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Riverside County coroner’s office.

Another seven people were taken by ambulance to local hospitals with mild to moderate injuries, Cal Fire Riverside reported.

Palm Drive was closed in both directions between Varner Road and 20th Avenue overnight and reopened Tuesday morning.