North Indian Canyon Drive Reopened In Palm Springs After Flooding Closure

North Indian Canyon Drive, which was closed for more than a full day due to flooding, was reopened Tuesday morning.

The road was shut down Monday morning because of flooding from overnight thunderstorms that dumped roughly an inch of rain on Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Police Department reported around 6:45 a.m. Monday that the road was closed at the Whitewater Wash — cutting off access to Interstate 10 — due to “water over the roadway.”

Police said just before 9:40 Tuesday morning that the road had been reopened.

A flash flood watch for the Coachella Valley and Riverside County mountains expired at 8 p.m. Monday, but more thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.