Discovery Channel Program Features Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Expert custom car-builder and former star of “Fast ‘N Loud” Aaron Kaufman has teamed up with the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway’s maintenance team for an episode of the Discovery Channel’s new series “Aaron Needs a Job” set to air September 9, 2019 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

The one-hour episode takes an up-close look at how the sheaves [grooved wheels] on the tram support towers are changed. Viewers get a rare view into what working several hundred feet above ground is actually like.

Since the series premiere on July 15, 2019, audiences have had a front-row seat as Kaufman has left no stone unturned on his journey to find his next big gig. With him taking full advantage of the opportunity to go deep inside the industries, motors, machines and mechanical minds that drive the rest of the world, “Aaron Needs A Job” offers a unique vantage point for viewers and motor fans alike.

“Aaron Needs A Job” is produced for Discovery Channel by Pilgrim Media Group, with Craig Piligian and Eddie Rohwedder serving as executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Craig Coffman and Kyle Wheeler are executive producers with Ethan Galvin and Olivia Ghersen serving as producers. Aaron Kaufman also serves as executive producer.