Woman Dies After Being Struck By Train In Indio

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train in Indio Friday.

The pedestrian, a woman, was struck at 9:46 a.m. on tracks near the intersection of Grapefruit Boulevard and Mitchell Drive, along the Coachella- Indio border, according to Cal Fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies initially responded, believing the woman had been struck in Coachella, but they determined the woman died in Indio, and turned the investigation over to police, Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron said.

Union Pacific Railroad Police were assisting in the investigation, according to Guitron.

The woman was not immediately identified, Guitron said.

The tracks were closed to accommodate the investigation.