RSO: Palm Desert Roadway Closed Due To ‘Blown Transformers’

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported Tuesday morning that “blown electrical transformers” triggered the closure of a Palm Desert roadway.

Cook Street was closed between Fred Waring Drive and the Whitewater Wash about 7 a.m., and it was unclear when the street would be reopened.

A Southern California Edison representative could not immediately be reached, but the utility’s outage map showed 13 customers without power near that area as of 9:30 a.m.