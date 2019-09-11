First responders climb 2071 steps for the 8th year to remember the fallen heroes of 9/11

A climb that started in a Tucson Midtown building with 125 first responders has grown to more than 1,500 people climbing 2071 steps at the University of Arizona stadium to remember the heroes of 9/11.

The never forgotten memorial tower challenge acts as a way for police, fire fighters, EMTs and military, both active and retire, to remember the men and women in 9/11 that gave the ultimate sacrifice. It also is a way to honor the first responders in Tucson who protect this community everyday.

As people go through the challenge, they’ll see pictures posted along the track of the heroes who died. The 9/11 Tower Challenge Foundation wants these photos to be a reminder to participates of what the actually cost of 9/11 was.

With every year that goes by, the 9/11 tower challenge foundation President Rob Brandt said it’s important to keep remember those who died because many of the younger generation now weren’t alive to recall the event.

“There’s going to be young people raising their right hand taking an oath to defendant this nation that weren’t even alive on September 11th,” Brandt said.

This event will also take place in Phoenix and Flagstaff.