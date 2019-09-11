Man Killed In Crash In Thousand Palms

An investigation was underway Wednesday into the death of a man whose car drifted off a Thousand Palms roadway and slammed into the back of a parked big rig whose sleeping driver escaped injury.

The deadly crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday on Ramon Road just west of Robert Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 56-year-old Yucca Valley resident was westbound on Ramon Road when his 2017 Nissan Sentra drifted to the right side of the roadway and struck the truck, which was parked on the shoulder, CHP Officer Jacquelene Quintero said.

The driver of the big rig was asleep in the sleeper compartment at the time, the officer said.

The Sentra driver — who was not wearing a seat belt — was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Quintero said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.