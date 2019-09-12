Palm Springs Kicks Off New “Public Safety Mobile Command Unit Pilot Project” in Sunrise Park

In an effort to respond to local non-profit organizations in and around Sunrise Park asking for more assistance related to health and safety issues in the area, the City of Palm Springs is pleased to announce the implementation of a new “Public Safety Mobile Command Unit Pilot Project,” which began Tuesday, Sept. 10 — and will operate daily, seven days a week, primarily in Sunrise Park.

The pilot project was implemented at the request of several non-profit agencies that surround the park such as the Boys and Girls Club, Mizell Senior Center, the Palm Springs Power baseball team, the Palm Springs Public Library and the Palm Springs Swim Center, whose staff have reported numerous health and safety violations in the park.

Since the Mobile Command Unit arrived on Tuesday, incidents and complaints have dramatically decreased, according to Chief of Police Bryan Reyes.

“It’s only been two days, but this program has been an instant success. I can now look out my window and see only children playing on the slides,” said Margaret Keung, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club of Palm Springs. “It’s a welcome sight to see our kids playing in the sunshine and engaging with police officers — without having to worry about what else may be occurring in the park. We asked for additional help — and we got it. We are so thankful to City leaders for listening to our needs.”

The Mobile Command Unit can also be moved to other Palm Springs park locations when public safety issues arise in those areas, said Reyes, who noted the Mobile Command Unit is staffed by officers daily and is equipped with cameras to keep an eye on all activity.

“The Council, Parks and Recreation Commission and Chief Reyes have worked with the stakeholders surrounding Sunrise Park for several months to find a solution to ensure the park stays a safe, clean and enjoyable destination for every resident and their family to enjoy,” said Mayor pro tem Geoff Kors, who serves as the City Council liaison to the Parks and Recreation Commission. “We are pleased the presence of the Mobile Command Unit seems to be making a real and positive difference for our park users.”

“The success of this project is the result of community leaders putting their heads together to find new and innovative ways to solve problems,” said Councilmember Christy Holstege, who also served as a liaison to the Parks and Recreation Commission. “The City Council is committed to ensuring that every park in Palm Springs is a safe gathering place and that we find permanent solutions to address any potential health and safety issues in our parks.”