Crash Involving Cement Truck on I-10 Causes Lane Closure

A cement truck toppled over when it collided with a big rig on Interstate 10 Friday, shutting down a lane, and causing no injuries.

The crash was reported at 9:18 a.m. on the eastbound side of the freeway near Jefferson Street, and a Sigalert was issued 20 minutes later, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cement truck overturned onto the freeway’s center divider and a big rig behind it suffered front-end damage.

According to the CHP, the left lane was expected to remain closed for at least two hours while the wreckage is cleared.