Coachella Valley Man Suspected of Crashing Car While Driving Drunk

A 67-year-old man suspected of crashing his vehicle at a La Quinta intersection while driving under the influence was released from custody Sunday after posting a $3,500 bond.

Donald Lyle Reid of Indio was arrested Saturday night and booked into the Indio Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

He posted bail in the predawn hours and was let out of jail.

According to Riverside County sheriff’s officials, Reid ran his sedan onto the center median at Adams Street and Highway 111 at about 7 p.m. Saturday. Deputies arrived within a few minutes and soon determined that the suspect was allegedly intoxicated.

Reid was taken into custody without a struggle.

No other vehicles were involved, and no streets were closed as a result of the crash.