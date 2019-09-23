Pair Sentenced for Robbery near Riverside Airport

Two probationers who robbed a man near Riverside Municipal Airport were handed prison sentences Monday.

Rene Adan Menchaca, 40, and Frankie M. Serratos, 29, pleaded guilty last week to robbery. Mechaca additionally admitted a sentence-enhancing street gang allegation, while Serratos admitted a witness intimidation charge under the plea agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

Superior Court Judge O.G. Magno certified the terms of the plea deals and sentenced Menchaca to 15 years in state prison and Serratos to nearly four years behind bars.

The pair were cruising the area of Monroe Street and San Vicente Avenue, a block south of the airport perimeter, when they pulled next to the curb in a 1990s Toyota 4-Runner and Serratos jumped out and confronted a pedestrian about 11 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2018.

The defendant pulled a handgun and, while Menchaca remained at the wheel of the SUV, forced the victim to hand over his wallet and other valuables, according to Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback.

The defendants then drove away but stopped a short time later in the same area and confronted another man on the street, attempting to rob him, but the victim fled and called for help, the officer said.

A patrol officer obtained a description of the defendants and the SUV, which he spotted about 1:40 a.m., stopped at the intersection of Monroe and Driftwood Drive. Menchaca and Serratos were in the vehicle, and both were detained without a struggle.

Railsback said the victims positively identified the duo, at which point they were booked into jail.

According to court records, Menchaca has prior convictions for burglary and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Serratos has priors for shoplifting and grand theft.