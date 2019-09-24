Blaze Erupts in Jurupa Valley, Damaging Structure

A wind-driven grass fire in Jurupa Valley scorched roughly two acres and damaged at least one structure before it was stopped Tuesday afternoon.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 2:53 p.m. in the area of Rubidoux Boulevard and 29th Street, near the Pomona (60) Freeway, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

Multiple engine crews from the county and city of Riverside encountered flames moving rapidly toward houses as wind gusts in the area topped 20 mph. Power lines were reported down.

Sheriff’s deputies were summoned to temporarily close several streets for public safety, including 29th, Avalon Street and Taos Drive, according to reports from the scene.

There were preparations for an evacuation on one block. However, crews stopped the fire’s forward rate of spread and had it almost completely encircled by 3:20 p.m., allowing residents to remain in place.

At least one outbuilding was damaged by the fire, according to a battalion chief.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.