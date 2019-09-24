Dozens of Volunteers Hit the Valley for National Voter Registration Day

It’s National Voter Registration Day. Volunteers were out in 18 convenient locations throughout the valley including Cardenas market and Mary Pickford Movie Theater in Cathedral City.

“Come see some movie, get some popcorn and register to vote right here, done, slam dunk,” says Palm Desert resident Jim Field.

The tradition started in 2012 and happens every fourth Tuesday in September to give everyone the opportunity to become a registered voter.

Yolanda Franz says she already registered to vote but is glad to see volunteers at her market helping the Latino community register and adds people who don’t vote can’t complain about the outcome of elections.

At the Mary Pickford, volunteers set up a registration table in the lobby regularly.

Field, who recently moved to the valley from Washington knows first hand how helpful this location is, “I actually tried to register three different and I kept, I never got to vote and then I came here one day, told them, they said, ‘oh we got you,’ I signed up and then I got a card in the mail.”

Volunteers also answer questions and sort out any voting myths.

Many don’t know that in California you can pre-register to vote when you’re 16 and many are confused when it comes to crime convictions

“When felons have completed their parole their probation, whatever it is that they need to do, in California they get their voting rights back, and most people who are convicted of a crime do not know that and people who are convicted of a misdemeanor can still vote,” says Becki Robinson, the voter registration coordinator with Courageous Resistance.

If you didn’t make it to a registration location, don’t worry, you can celebrate too by registering online.

To register online click here: VOTE