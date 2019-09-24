One Woman Dead, Second Seriously Wounded in Moreno Valley Shooting

A woman was shot to death and another seriously wounded Monday during an attack by a man in the parking lot of a Moreno Valley distribution facility.

The shooting happened about 4:10 a.m. in front of the Proctor & Gamble warehouse in the 16000 block of Cosmos Street, just east of the March Air Reserve Base, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Kent Thurm said the two victims, neither of whom were immediately identified, were at a parked vehicle when Osvaldo Zacharia of Moreno Valley allegedly opened fire with a handgun.

One woman was killed on the spot, and the other was found lying in the parking lot, suffering from life-threatening wounds, according to Thurm. He said she was taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley for surgery and is expected to survive.

Witnesses and evidence gathered at the scene indicated that Zacharia was the alleged shooter and had fled, the sergeant said. The suspect was located within a few hours and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Bail information was not immediately available, nor was a possible motive specified.

Proctor & Gamble released a statement to media outlets expressing shock regarding the attack, saying “the safety of our employees is our top priority, and we are fully participating in the investigation.”