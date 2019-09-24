Teenage Boy and 2 Adults Arrested for Allegedly Robbing Coachella Business

A teenage boy and two adults were arrested on suspicion of robbing a Coachella business, the sheriff’s department reported.

The crime occurred about 4:40 p.m. Monday at an undisclosed business.

Daisy Sanchez, 23, of Indio and Frank Perales, 28, of Desert Hot Springs, allegedly made a failed attempt to escape in a vehicle that was stopped by deputies a few blocks away near Avenida De Platina and Avenue 50.

Their 15-year-old alleged accomplice attempted to run away from the deputies, dropping a firearm as he fled, and was booked into Indio Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery and possession of a firearm, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. His name was withheld because he is a juvenile.

Sanchez and Perales were booked into the Indio Jail on suspicion of robbery.