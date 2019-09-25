Community Helping Seven Siblings Hoping to Reunite

Twenty-year-old Eternity Sanderson and her siblings have been dealt a tough hand. Her drug addicted parents abandoned her and her six brothers and sisters and are living on the streets.



Eternity moved out at 16-years-old and tried to make a life for herself, but when she came to visit recently she couldn’t believe how they were living.

“My siblings were not living in good conditions, the house had holes everywhere, it broke my heart honestly to see just how much my parents just didn’t care and how everything had just gone so far downhill,” she says holding back tears.

The home was a dilapidated with no flooring, broken or missing windows, holes everywhere and electrical issues.

She moved back in to the Thousand Palms home to help but Child Protective Services took all of the children away, 15-year-old Zipporah, 14-year-old Hannah, 10-year-old Elijah, 8-year-old River and 6-year-old Shepherd. She begged the judge to give her the opportunity to be their guardian.

“The first thing they said is okay if you can show changes and we’ll put a restraining order against your parents they’re not allowed here anymore then they would let me so they let Zipporah and Hannah come back home,” she says.

She’s been working two jobs while her 18-year-old brother Zion works on the house. They finally paid off their past utility bills and they’ve made improvements but are having a hard time surviving. They have little to eat, nearly no clothing, or furniture, and the home is still in bad shape.

“No one was there, it was just us trying to do it all by ourselves it was hard,” says Eternity in tears.

Eternity’s dream is simple.

“To make it a home again and to be reunited with my brothers,” she says.

We reached out to Habitat for Humanity of the Coachella Valley who immediately said yes to helping them.

We also reached out to the office of Supervisor V. Manuel Perez and contractor Bill Sanchez with Capital Building Services, they both said yes to helping the Sanderson family too.

Two more stepped up to help: Indian Wells Glass, will be repairing their windows and Desert Elite Electric will be fixing their electrical issues.

This family went from feeling hopeless to grateful.

“My prayers have been answered because I‘ve been praying for so long,” says Eternity.

We are so grateful to everyone who is helping this family so they can be reunited.

If you want to help support this family you can donate to their Go Fund Me page to donate click here: Sanderson Fund.

To donate to Habitat for Humanity of the Coachella Valley click here: HFHCV.