Investigation Continuing Into Stray Bullet That Lodged in Coachella Classroom

An investigation was continuing Wednesday to try to determine who fired a bullet that flew into a classroom at Valley View Elementary School in Coachella and lodged in a ceiling, triggering a several- hour campus lockdown and a search of the surrounding neighborhood that failed to turn up a suspect.

No one was injured in the shooting, which was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 85200 block of Valley Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators believe the shot was fired from the 52000 block of Nelson Avenue near Avenue 52, and that students and staff at the school were not the intended targets. Valley Road was closed between Morgan and Nelson avenues as deputies descended on the area, but no suspect was located.

Valley View principal Marcella Portillo-Zamudio sent a note to parents saying “an incident in the community resulted in a stray bullet entering the ceiling area of a classroom.”

Students were released beginning around 1:20 p.m., and all after- school activities were canceled.