No Charges Filed Against Man Who Made Illegal U-Turn That Caused Fatal Crash

Citing lack of evidence, the Riverside County district attorney’s office Thursday said no charges will be filed against the driver of a car that crashed into and killed an off-duty paramedic on a motorcycle in Palm Springs on March 16.

Eddie Lustro, 34, of Rancho Mirage died at the scene of the crash, which happened about 8:30 a.m. on South Gene Autry Trail just south of Dinah Shore Drive, police said.

A 54-year-old man who drove the car involved in the collision allegedly made an illegal U-turn, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Both the car and the cyclist were headed south on Gene Autry Trail when the crash occurred.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, Palm Springs police Sgt. Mike Casavan said

It did not appear that drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, according to police, who closed Gene Autry Trail between Mesquite Avenue and Seven Lakes Drive for about six hours for the investigation.

About a dozen emergency responders saluted as Lustro’s body, covered with an American flag, was put into a van at the crash scene.

They joined a procession of about 15 ambulances and other AMR vehicles that followed the van to the coroner’s office.