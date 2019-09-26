Rain, Thunderstorms Possible Again in Riverside County

Showers and thunderstorms are possible again Thursday in Riverside County, according to the National Weather Service.

A low pressure system over Baja California could produce scattered showers and thunderstorms until Thursday evening in the mountains and deserts, forecasters said. Showers could develop in the Riverside metropolitan area, but no thunderstorms are expected.

The chance of measurable precipitation has been set at 20% Thursday in the Coachella Valley, the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the Riverside metropolitan area while the county mountains will have a 40% chance.

Idyllwild could get slightly more than one-tenth of an inch of rain Thursday, but that is expected to be the highest total in the county.

The stormy conditions are expected to clear by Thursday evening, forecasters said. Temperatures will be significantly cooler Thursday before increasing slightly on Friday.

High temperatures Thursday could reach 90 degrees in the Coachella Valley, 90 in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 83 in Riverside. The mercury in Temecula is expected to top out at 77 and Hemet could reach 82.

After the system moves east out of the region by Friday morning, another low pressure system is expected to arrive and bring light showers late Friday night through Saturday night, according to the NWS.