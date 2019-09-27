Man Charged with Sexually Assaulting Corona Girl He Met Online

A 23-year-old Eastvale man accused of sexually assaulting a Corona girl he met via the internet was charged Friday with unlawful intercourse with a minor and other offenses.

Jay M. Kim was arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Along with the statutory rape count, Kim is charged with forced oral copulation of a child under 18 years old and arranging to meet a minor for the purpose of committing a sexual offense.

The defendant is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside and is slated to make his initial court appearance Friday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to sheriff’s Sgt. Ernie Esquibel, earlier this month, Kim allegedly initiated contact with the victim, identified only as a Centennial High School student, using a social media app that wasn’t named.

During their communication, Kim persuaded the girl to spend time with him at his residence in the 13000 block of Coldwater Court and picked her up near her school on the afternoon of Sept. 18, Esquibel said.

He said Kim drove the girl to his house in his Honda Accord, and after the two were alone together at the property, the defendant allegedly perpetrated the assault.

Kim then returned to the Centennial High campus and dropped off the teenager, who reported what had allegedly transpired to administrators.

Esquibel said detectives questioned both the victim and Kim, gathering sufficient evidence to arrest him.

Kim has no documented prior felony convictions in Riverside County.