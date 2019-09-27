Light Rain Expected This Weekend in Riverside County

Light rain is expected Friday and Saturday in Riverside County, according to the National Weather Service.

The system that brought some scattered showers and thunderstorms over the past two days will continue moving east Friday, then another low pressure system situated to the north of Southern California will cause the marine layer to thicken and bring light rain starting Friday evening, NWS meteorologist Jimmy Taeger said.

The chance of measurable precipitation is 50% Friday evening in the Riverside metropolitan area and 20% in the county mountains.

No rain is expected in the Coachella Valley Friday or Saturday, but some light rain could develop in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning on Saturday, forecasters said.

Rainfall amounts are not expected to exceed one-tenth of an inch anywhere in the county.

Wind gusts reaching 40 mph are expected Friday near the desert mountains slopes, Taeger said. Those gusts will increase to 50 mph on Saturday.

Temperatures will be a little cooler Friday, then significantly cooler in the Riverside metropolitan area on Saturday.

High temperatures Friday could reach 92 degrees in the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning while the mercury in Riverside will top out at 80. The high in Temecula will be 73 Friday and Hemet could reach 80.

The chance of rain will continue through Saturday night, then the system will move east out of the region by Sunday, Taeger said.