Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Reopening Delayed

The reopening of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway originally scheduled for Monday was pushed back a week to Oct. 7.

The tramway has been closed since Sept. 9 for annual maintenance, which has taken longer than anticipated, said Vice President of Tramway Systems Chris Bartsch.

“During our current shutdown, a measurement device called the load cell was changed-out. After a site visit by the manufacturer of the Tram’s control system, it was determined that the new part was faulty and must be replaced before operation of the Tram resumes,” he said.

In February, the tramway was forced to close for six weeks due to storm damage, costing nearly $4 million dollars in damages and lost ticket revenue.

The tramway is billed as the world’s largest rotating tram car and was opened in 1963. It carries visitors 2 1/2 miles, a trip that takes about 10 minutes.

Online ticket sales will resume Oct. 7, tramway officials said.

More information can be found at https://pstramway.com.