Fair Pay to Play Act Signed Into Law

Governor Gavin Newsom has shaken up college athletics as we know it.

“I don’t want to say this is checkmate, but this is a major problem for the NCAA,” said Governor Newsom.

The Fair Pay to Play Act was signed into law on Lebron James HBO show The Shop. It will allow athletes at California universities to make money off their name, images and likeness.

“It’s going to initiate dozen of other states to introduce similar legislation. Its going to change college sports for the better by having the interest of the athlete on par with interest of the institutions,” said Newsom.

Xavier Preparatory Football Coach, James Dockery played at Oregon State and eventually went on to become cornerback for the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers.

“It could be good or bad but if you’re an athlete and you’re 18-21 and say you’re playing football. You’re one injury from never playing again so why not profit while you can. The NFL stands for ‘not for long,’ only one-percent of athletes make it to the NFL, but what about the 99-percent that work for their goal,” said Dockery.

The NCAA asked Newsom to veto the bill saying it would erase the critical distinction between college and professional athletes. The NCAA responded Monday saying -quote-

Unfortunately, this new law already is crea ting confusion for current and future student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campuses, and not just in California. We will consider next steps in California while our members move forward with ongoing efforts to make adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education.