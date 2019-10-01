Fire Ignites Pallets, Other Debris in Thermal; No One Hurt

Wooden pallets caught fire in Thermal Tuesday afternoon, but the blaze was contained within an hour, with no injuries reported.

The fire broke out at 1:37 p.m. near the intersection of Avenue 78 and Fillmore Street.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, “several pallets, grape stakes and agricultural debris” were involved in the fire, which spread from the pallets to nearby materials.

County firefighters contained the flames at 2:42 p.m., but crews were expected to remain on scene for about four hours to guard against flare-ups.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.