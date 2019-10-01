Officials Confirm February Return of Marilyn Monroe Statue to Palm Springs

The 26-foot-tall Marilyn Monroe statue that formerly called Palm Springs home will permanently return to the desert in February, according to local tourism organization PS Resorts and the owner of the sculpture.

“Forever Marilyn” is tentatively planned for installation in the entry courtyard of the Town and Country Center in downtown Palm Springs, according to a statement issued by PS Resorts and Seward Johnson Atelier Inc., which owns the sculpture. The Palm Springs Art Museum is nearby.

The sculpture resided in Palm Springs from 2012 to 2014, before departing the West Coast and appearing in New Jersey and Australia, among other locales.

“I am so very pleased that Marilyn will be permanently on view in Palm Springs,” said Seward Johnson, the 89-year-old artist who sculpted the piece. “It was, after all, a location of her own choosing, and I assume that she was drawn to the beauty and stillness of the landscape. There is something about her pose; the exuberance of her life without inhibition, which is quintessentially American, and very fitting for Palm Springs. It expresses an uninhibited sense of our own vibrancy.”

Though details on the re-installation event are still pending, PS Resorts said plans are underway to transport the statue across the country in an open flatbed truck from its current location on the East Coast.

“As in the past, the board of PS Resorts is thrilled to have Marilyn back on a permanent basis,” PS Resorts Chairman Aftab Dada said. “Marilyn will once again prove to be a huge economic driver and a benefit to our downtown.”