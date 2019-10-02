Autism research bill signed into law by President Trump

The Autism CARES Act was signed into law Monday by President Donald Trump.

It provides $1.8 billion in funding for autism programs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health and Health Resources and Services Administration.

According to NorthJersey.com, the bill was sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith, R-Mercer, and Rep. Mike Doyle, D-Pa. The bill was authored by Sen. Bob Menendez.

“The Autism CARES Act recognizes the problem of aging out and ensures that the federal government continues to help hundreds of thousands of young adults with autism and their parents by funding research and support programs,” Smith said in a statement. “Aging out of services is a hurdle every parent or caretaker of a child with autism inevitably faces.”

The CDC says about 1 in 59 children has been identified with autism spectrum disorder, and it’s about four times more common among boys than girls.