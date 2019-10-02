PSPD Awarded Grant Funding Prevention of Tobacco Sales to Minors

The Palm Springs Police Department was awarded a $532,000 grant Tuesday to tackle the illegal sale of cigarettes and tobacco products to children.

The PSPD is one of 76 state entities awarded funds through the Department of Justice’s Tobacco Grant Program, which is funded by Proposition 56’s cigarette tax increase.

The department reported the funding will go toward “tobacco-related outreach and education programs with our youth,” as well as “tobacco-related compliance and enforcement efforts with our retailers with the overall objective of reducing illegal use and sales of tobacco by and to minors.”

PSPD Chief Bryan Reyes said, “The Palm Springs Police Department is committed to our community and to the Department of Justice’s mission to make a serious public health difference that will best educate our children about the dangers of tobacco. This grant will give the Palm Springs Police Department the opportunity to deter our youth from the illegal use and sales of tobacco.”

In Riverside County, grant program money also went to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the city of Moreno Valley, and the Temecula Valley and Murrieta Valley unified school districts.

“Tobacco is a serious threat to public health, especially to California’s youth,” California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said. “These grants will support local communities in enforcing the law and educating kids about the harms of tobacco products.”