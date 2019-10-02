Woman’s Child Injured in Suspected DUI Crash in Rancho Mirage, Woman Arrested

A 38-year-old woman suspected of drunk driving and causing a two-vehicle crash in Rancho Mirage that injured two people, including her young child, remained jailed Wednesday morning in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Deputies responded around 4 p.m. Tuesday to a crash at Highway 111 and Rancho Las Palmas Drive, where they found a Mercedes Benz that was traveling eastbound on Highway 111 had crashed into a Ford Edge, according to Sgt. Christopher Ternes of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the Mercedes, identified as Shirley Day of Palm Desert, had her child in the vehicle and the child suffered a minor injury in the crash, officials said. The driver of the Ford complained of back pain, Ternes said. It was unclear if either person was taken to a hospital.

Day was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was booked into the Riverside County Jail in Indio on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment, Ternes said.