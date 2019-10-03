Woman Arrested for Alleged DUI Crash in Palm Desert

A 74-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of rear-ending another vehicle while driving under the influence in Palm Desert, sheriff’s officials reported Thursday.

The non-injury crash occurred just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Nancy Palocheck of Palm Desert was heading east on Country Club Drive when her vehicle hit a car that was stopped at a traffic light at Via Scena, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Rick Dominguez.

Deputies who arrived at the scene alleged that Palocheck showed signs of being intoxicated and arrested her, the sergeant said.

She was taken to a hospital as a precaution and later booked into the Indio Jail.