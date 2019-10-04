City Looks for Traffic Calming Solution in Magnesia Falls Neighborhood – Neighbors Focus in on Litigation

Joshua Road and Magnesia Falls Drive are frequently used as a shortcut to access the shopping center and Highway 111.

“It’s busy and it’s going to get busier,” said Chaim Bosnino.

“It use to be that we could have our garage door open and not worry about it. But now people will drive by see something and just take it,” said Jim Elliott.

After concerns were raised, Rancho Mirage Public Works went through their set list of traffic calming measures.

“To address speed we can re-stripe a roadway, but that’s not effective on cut-through traffic. We can install some signage and again that’s not going to do anything for cut through traffic either,” said City Manager Isaiah Hagerman.

“I think it’s probably the best alternative,” said Bosnino.

“I would be in favor of it and it would mitigate the problem, especially in the middle of night and especially if In-N-Out opens,” said Elliott

And even if a gate is installed or more speed humps added, nothing with slow down the fight to keep the burger chain out of the proposed location.

“Its not about In-N-Out, its about the location. I’m very disappointed and the next step is litigation.”

“We have action for the city to stop. They are not doing so and they claim an exemption for that requirement,” said Slovak Baron Empey Murphy & Pinkney LLP Attorney, Bruce Bauer.