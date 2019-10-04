Iranian hackers targeted presidential campaign and US government officials

Hackers linked to the Iranian government attempted to attack a 2020 US presidential campaign, as well as current and former US government officials, Microsoft said Friday.

The group Microsoft calls “Phosphorus” attempted the hacks between August and September, the company said. The hackers were not successful, according to Microsoft.

Microsoft did not say what campaign was targeted but said it had informed those targeted.

In a blog post Friday, Tom Burt, Microsoft’s corporate vice president for customer trust and security, wrote that the targeted accounts also included current and former US government officials, journalists covering global politics and prominent Iranians living outside of Iran.

Four accounts were compromised, Burt said, but they were not associated with the presidential campaign or the current and former US government officials.

On Tuesday, the Democratic National Committee sent a security alert to 2020 campaigns about the attempt.

“Phosphorus has been attacking personal as well as official work accounts. They create believable spear phishing emails and fake LinkedIn profiles as primary tactics,” Bob Lord, the DNC’s security Chief, wrote in the alert obtained by CNN.