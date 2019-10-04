Man Stabbed in Palm Springs, Two Suspects Arrested

News Staff

Two men under 20 years old were in custody this morning in connection with a knife attack in Palm Springs.

Officers responded to the 300 block of South Palm Canyon Drive about 7:10 p.m. Thursday and located the victim, who had been stabbed and was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Detectives were able to identify and locate the two suspects and arrest them on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

The suspects, identified as Dalton Allen, 19, and Dylan Noe, 18, both of Cathedral City, were booked at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.

A motive for the stabbing was not disclosed.