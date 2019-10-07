Border Patrol Apprehends Convicted Sex Offender

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a sex offender Friday evening.

The incident occurred at around 8 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station encountered a man suspected of illegally entering the United States approximately 29 miles west of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry.

Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man was identified as Jose Raul Nicolas-Jimenez, a 27-year-old Mexican national, who was convicted of Indecent Exposure in 2014 out of

Orange County. Nicolas was sentenced to 24 months confinement for his conviction.

Nicolas is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution.

In fiscal year 2019, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested and removed 22 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual assault charges after they entered the United States illegally. Nicolas is the first sex offender apprehended in fiscal year 2020.