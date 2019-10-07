Palm Springs Brush Fire Blackens Three Acres, Quickly Contained

A three-acre fire ignited near the Indian Canyons in Palm Springs Monday but was quickly extinguished by fire crews without causing any injuries or structural damage.

The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. near South Palm Canyon and Acanto drives, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department.

The blaze was brought under control within about 30 minutes, with assistance from the Riverside County and Cathedral City fire departments.

Crews from the Bureau of Land Management remained at the scene conducting mop-up operations.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.