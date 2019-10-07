Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest 50 in Coachella Valley Drug Operation

Sheriff’s deputies announced the arrests Monday of 50 Coachella Valley residents for various drug-related crimes during a sweep that also resulted in the seizure of weapons and stolen vehicles.

The operation was largely centered in the city of Coachella, as well as other unincorporated areas throughout the eastern Coachella Valley.

Sheriff’s deputies say the sweep — which stretched from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday — focused on “subjects suspected of being in possession of or under the influence of controlled substances.”

Along with the arrests, sheriff’s deputies found “methamphetamine, heroin, drug paraphernalia, various weapons and several recovered stolen vehicles,” according to a sheriff’s statement.