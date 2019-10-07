Teacher, Student Assaulted by Girls at Moreno Valley School

One of three 12-year-old girls suspected of assaulting a student and teacher at a Moreno Valley middle school remained at large Monday, while her alleged cohorts were behind bars.

The attack happened about 11 a.m. Wednesday in a classroom at Sunnymead Middle School in the 23900 block of Eucalyptus Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Victor Tejeda alleged that the three suspects, whose names were withheld because they are juveniles, went into a classroom and struck another girl and a teacher, neither of whom required hospitalization.

A possible motive for the assault was not disclosed.

Tejeda said the youths fled, and the victims notified school administrators and a sheriff’s deputy assigned to the campus as a school resource officer.

The ensuing investigation led to two of the suspects being arrested and booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall on Friday on suspicion of multiple counts of battery, according to the sergeant. The third girl is being sought, he said.

District Attorney’s Office spokesman John Hall could not immediately confirm whether prosecutors were reviewing the case.