Bumper to Bumper Traffic During Westbound 60 Closure

The Westbound Route 60 is officially closed for 40 hours to allow or Caltrans workers to clear the road of large rocks from the hillside as part of a project to widen the roadway.

Caltrans officials said the closure is needed for the safety of crews and motorists in the project area.

Although drivers were informed of significant delays, drivers like Kristi Harrill from Palm Desert said the traffic has been a nightmare.

“It’s very painful, it’s so slow, I’m trying to be patient,” Harrill said. “In the Holiday weekends, of course, you expect it but not so much on a Saturday afternoon.”

Harrill said her drive to UC Riverside took about 30 minutes longer than usual.

One westbound lane on State Route 60 remains closed between Gilman Springs Road and 1.4 miles west of Jack Rabbit Trail.

The speed limit is 55 mph through the project area and state officials remind drivers that traffic fines will be doubled.

The Caltrans 60 Swarm will require weekend full closures of westbound Route 60 between the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside and Interstate 15 through November.

The 60 Truck Lanes Project is widening a 4.5-mile section of State Route 60 between Gilman Springs Road and 1.4 miles west of Jack Rabbit Trail through Riverside County’s Badlands between Moreno Valley and Beaumont.

The project lies within mountainous terrain with a curving alignment and steep grades. The project is designed to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion. The new lanes are expected to open in late 2021