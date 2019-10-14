Police Investigating Possible Hate Crime at Palm Springs Eatery

Police put out a call Monday for witnesses to a possible hate crime that occurred at a Palm Springs restaurant.

On Oct. 4 around 7 p.m., a fight broke out between three people inside Wang’s in the Desert at 424 S. Indian Canyon Drive, according to a Palm Springs Police Department statement, which said investigators “believe this incident may be a hate crime.”

The department is releasing few details about the investigation for now, according to Lt. William Hutchinson.

“We need witnesses to come forward to corroborate the information we do have,” he told City News Service. “Providing the information publicly may damage the investigation at this time.”

One of the three involved in the brawl is considered the primary suspect, according to police, who described him as a Hispanic or white man in his late 20s to early 30s, around 6 feet tall with dark short hair. He was wearing a light colored baseball cap, a tan long-sleeve shirt and dark pants when last seen.

Anyone with information about the fight was asked to call PSPD Detective Edman Escallada at 760-323-8129.