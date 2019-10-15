Desert Hot Springs to Appoint New Police Chief

Jim Henson, who has been serving as acting Desert Hot Springs police chief since May, will be appointed to the full-time position Tuesday evening by the City Council.

Henson took over the post on an interim basis following the resignation of Chief Dale Mondary, who acknowledged inappropriately texting a woman two years ago.

Henson, who has served in law enforcement for 28 years, joined the Desert Hot Springs Police Department in 2005. He worked in the Patrol and Detective divisions before being promoted to sergeant in April 2014.

In February 2015, Henson was promoted to commander, and in March 2017 he was promoted to the rank of deputy chief, overseeing the daily operations of the department.

Henson has received multiple awards during his tenure in Desert Hot Springs, including Officer of the Year in 2009 and 2011 and the Mayor’s Big Heart Award in 2019.

Henson will be officially appointed during the City Council meeting at 6 p.m.