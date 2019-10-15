DUI Suspect Arrested in La Quinta

A man arrested on suspicion of drunken driving following a non-injury traffic collision in La Quinta has a Dec. 9 court date.

Frank Hjorth, 63, of La Quinta, was taken into custody at the scene of the crash, which occurred at Avenida Herrera and Calle Colima at 5:32 p.m. Monday, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Hjorth, who was booked at the Indio Jail on suspicion of DUI, was released after posting $3,500 bail, sheriff’s officials said.

Witnesses to the collision were encouraged to contact Deputy D. Tortez at 760-863-8990 or sheriff’s dispatchers at 760-836-8348.