Palm Springs International Airport Welcomes Nonstop Service Flights from Major Hub Cities

Great news for Coachella Valley residents and visitors who travel in and out of Palm Springs International Airport!

The season is revving up and that means airline service is expanding with more flights taking off for the Palm Springs destination. Much like last year, this season will provide an array of added flights by many of the eleven airlines that serve the Airport.

Here’s an overview of the airlines and cities they serve. Service times and start dates vary depending on the airline so the Airport recommends travelers check with the airline directly for specific dates of travel.

AIR CANADA Calgary – Toronto – Vancouver

ALASKA Portland – San Francisco – Seattle – Everett

ALLEGIANT Bellingham

AMERICAN Chicago – Dallas – Phoenix

CONTOUR Sacramento

DELTA Atlanta – Minneapolis – Salt Lake City – Seattle

FRONTIER Chicago – Denver

JETBLUE New York JFK – Boston

SUN

COUNTRY Minneapolis – San Francisco

UNITED Chicago – Denver – Houston – Los Angeles – New York Newark – San Francisco

WESTJET Calgary – Edmonton – Vancouver – Winnipeg

Palm Springs International Airport has set record growth three years in a row and this year may be a fourth with a forecast of about 2.6 million passengers flying in and out of the airport. It is important to remind passengers to adhere to the airlines request to arrive at the airport at least two hours before flight departure to allow sufficient time for check-in and security screening.

“We are delighted so many airlines have chosen to add and expand routes at Palm Springs International Airport and invest in our destination,” said Mary Jo Ginther, Director of the Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism. “With year-round sunshine and wildly popular special events like the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Modernism Week, Splash House and Gay Pride Weekend, we truly have grown into warm weather vacation destination that is welcoming to everyone.”