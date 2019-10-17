CVUSD: School is Canceled Friday over Thermal Debris Fire

Coachella Valley Unified School District has cancelled all school Friday, October 17 “through the weekend” due to air quality concerns stemming from a fire burning in Thermal. This includes every school in the district. The district made the announcement Thursday evening in a recorded phone message to all district families.

Earlier Thursday, 14 students from Desert Mirage High School were hospitalized and four Thermal-area schools were evacuated due to smoke-related issues stemming from a nearby debris fire that has been burning since Monday.

Desert Mirage High School, Las Palmitas Elementary School, Toro Canyon Middle School and Mecca Elementary School were evacuated around 9:45 a.m, according to Cal Fire Riverside Capt. Fernando Herrera.

Thursday afternoon, the school board held a meeting where parents voiced their concerns. In the voice message sent to families by the district, the decision was made through input by parents and local fire department officials.

The Coachella Valley Teachers Association made the announcement on Facebook Thursday: “The entire CVUSD district will be closed tomorrow. All schools, district office, the entire district. This includes sports and all after school activities.”