Modernism Week Fall Preview Kicks off in Palm Springs

The Modernism Week Fall Preview 2019 will begin Thursday, kicking off the four-day event that focuses on the mid-century modern design and architecture that makes Palm Springs so unique.

With more than 50 events scheduled at multiple locations around Palm Springs, the Modernism Week Fall Preview will invite attendees to explore Palm Springs through walking tours, bus tours, educational events and evening cocktail parties. The Fall Preview precludes the annual Palm Springs Modernism Week in February that features more than 350 events.

This weekend’s events include exclusive tours of the Albert Frey- designed Guthrie House, tours of the Axiom Desert House, tours and a cocktail reception at the Santorini House and tours of the Walker Guest House. Many events are offered several times throughout the weekend.

“The weekend’s events provide attendees with the opportunity to celebrate midcentury modern architecture, lifestyle, and design and participate in the events and activities that are new and unique to this preview[and] returning favorites,” said Tim O’Bayley, Modernism Week CEO and creative director.

While many events have already sold out, tickets are still available for select events, such as Midcentury Mixology on Friday and Saturday, where attendees will learn how to make classic cocktails of the mid-century era, the Casual Concours car show on Saturday and the Architectural Bus Tour on Sunday.

The Modernism Show and Sale Fall Edition will also open on Friday and showcase 40 national and international decorative and fine arts dealers. This event will share pieces from new dealers as well as returning exhibitors, including Bridges Over Time at the Palm Springs Art & Design Gallery, Route 66 West in Palm Springs and Danish Modern Noho from Burbank.

Modernism Week is a nonprofit organization that provides scholarships to Palm Springs students pursuing college degrees in the fields of architecture and design. The organization also gives grants to local and state organizations for their efforts to preserve modernist architecture throughout California.

The festivities begin Friday morning with a bus tour of Palm Springs mid-century architectural treasures led by pop culture humorist and author, Charles Phoenix.

Tickets can be purchased at http://www.modernismweek.com.