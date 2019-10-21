Brush Fire in Hemet Area Grows to 20 Acres Before its Progress is Halted

Firefighters Monday morning stopped the forward progress of a 20-acre brush fire in an unincorporated area of Hemet, authorities said.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. at Warren and Old Mine roads, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

The fire had a slow rate of spread, fire officials said. They initially described it as a 10-acre fire and reported at about 3:20 a.m. it had grown to 20 acres.

Within minutes of reporting the fire’s growth, fire officials said its forward progress had been stopped.

No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported.

There was no immediate word on how the blaze broke out.