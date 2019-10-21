Congressman Ruiz Tours Thermal Fire and Gets Resources

On Sunday U.S. Congressman Raul Ruiz, (D) 36th Dist., toured the Sun Valley Recycling Center where a mulch fire has been burning since Monday. The smoke has affected many areas of the Coachella valley even forcing school evacuations.

“The primary concerns as fathers and mothers of the men that are out here are the children to make sure that the smoke is non cumbersome to the school that they can get back to school and they don’t have another incident where they had the smoke before,” said Ruiz.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District put out a smoke advisory and extended it to Monday October 21, 2019, for Thermal, La Quinta, Mecca and Salton Sea warning people with heart disease, respiratory illness, pregnant women children and the elderly to limit outdoor activities.

Captain Fernando Herrera says JFK Memorial Hospital donated masks that filter the harmful particulates, “The public that lives around this area and is affected by the smoke can go down to the Galilee Center and also the Mecca Resource Center and ask for some masks and help protect themselves as they’re doing their business around town or here in the community.”

Many are asking: Why is this fire is taking such a long time to put out?

The answer is complicated.

First, Herrera says water cannot penetrate the mountain of green waste, “It’s a 32 acre fire squared, one huge mountain of mulch that’s probably 20 to 25 feet high very hard to put out because it entails a lot of equipment that needs to be brought in, specialized equipment … to tear section by section of that huge mountain of mulch, move it out to a different location and then spread it down and then water it down with water trucks … and just continue to wet it down until it’s completely out … it takes a long time to do that process, several days.”

And also because it’s allotted privately owned land that sits on the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indian Reservation, Ruiz says getting that specialized equipment approved takes time but added he was able to get resources out sooner.

“They made great progress and it’s not going to take the two weeks that initial reports were saying because they are very concerned like I am about the students and the children and we’re now looking if not tomorrow in a matter of a couple of days.”

He credited those working long shifts to get it put out, including Cal Fire Riverside County Fire Department, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Fire Department.

Ruiz says this process has to be changed through communication and legislation so the community doesn’t have to go through this every time there’s a fire on tribal land, “Rest assured that we’re thinking two or three steps to make sure that incidents like these don’t happen again.”