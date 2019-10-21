Florida man kills peeping tom outside his girlfriend’s house, police say

A Florida man was charged with manslaughter for killing a peeping tom who had been looking into his girlfriend’s window as they had sex, according to police.

Victor Vickery, 30, was charged Thursday for fatally beating 57-year-old Asaad Akar, according to the Associated Press.

Vickery and his girlfriend were in bed when they heard a sound. He went outside and saw Akar.

The men started fighting, and the girlfriend called 911. Vickery told Fort Lauderdale Police that Akar attacked him and that he had punched and kicked Akar.

Akar died in the hospital later that night.

Vickery is currently in jail on $100,000 bail. He has also been charged with sexual battery, which happened a month after Akar’s death.